Services
Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home
208 South Jefferson
Kearney, MO 64060
816-628-4411
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home
208 South Jefferson
Kearney, MO 64060
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home
208 South Jefferson
Kearney, MO 64060
Judith Irene Lee


1944 - 2019
Judith Irene Lee Obituary
Judith Irene Lee Judith Irene Lee, age 75, of Holt, MO, passed away on October 19, 2019, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO. Visitation will be held at 10-11 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Fry-Bross and Spidle Funeral Home in Kearney, MO, with service following. Burial at Muddy Fork Cemetery in Holt, MO. Mrs. Lee was born on February 21, 1944, in Hermosa Beach, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edna L. and Ray W. Stark; stepfather, C.W. Calvin; brothers; William, Ben, Bob and sisters, Deanna, Janice and Lois. Survivors include husband, Bob Lee; son, Bryan (Arlene) Lee; daughter, Annette (George) Belanger; grandchildren Kyle, Stephanie, Branden, Alaina, Kennedy; great grandchildren Michael, Julian, Annie, Kyerlen; brothers Larry, Gary and sister, Nadine. Fry-Bross & Spidle 816-628-4411
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 22, 2019
