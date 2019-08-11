|
Judith Jaso James Judith Jaso James, 85, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away on August 7, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2-4PM Saturday, August 17, at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 Blackbob Rd, Olathe, KS. Judy was born December 18, 1933 in Chicago, Ill. She graduated from Stephens College and attended the University of Kansas where she joined Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Judy stayed involved with the sorority alumnae association throughout her life. She was also a member of The Young Matrons Society, P.E.O. and the Kansas City Ballet Women's Guild. Judy was preceded by parents J. Franklin and Judy Bickmore and she is survived by her husband William F. James, her children Rick Jaso, Judy and Chuck Hanson, her grandchildren, Sara, Libby, J.D., Philip, Ryan and Ellie, and her brother John Franklin Bickmore III. Family was incredibly important to Judy, and the addition of Bill's children and grandchildren meant a great deal to her. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 11, 2019