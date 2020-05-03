Judith Lee Fowler Judith Lee Fowler, 83, Kansas City, MO passed away April 30, 2020. Judy was born at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO to James C and Helen Stone. Judy grew up in Gladstone, MO and graduated from North Kansas City High School. She attended college at University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. She later lived many years with her husband, Paul, on Arno Road in Mission Hills and was a longtime member of Second Presbyterian Church in Kansas City. She and Paul were members of the Indian Hills Country Club where they enjoyed golf and social activities. She was a patron of the Kansas City Ballet and the arts community here in Kansas City. Judy always looked forward to her winters in Palm Desert, CA, soaking in the sunshine on her patio. Judy was a volunteer for the Children's Center for the Visually Impaired in Kansas City and is remembered as an active room mom and volunteer at her daughter's school, Sunset Hill. Judy loved needlepoint, decorating her home and shopping trips to Chicago and New York City. She was always known as being perfectly put-together and impeccably dressed. Though small in stature, Judy was a huge personality who loved socializing with her friends. She spent her life always taking care of those in need and those around her. Judy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; and a grandson, Liam Griffin. She is survived by a daughter, Lynne Fowler (Jim Frisch); her sweetheart and champion, John Wornall; two grandchildren, Josie Griffin and Henry Griffin; a sister, Barbara Swafford; three nieces, Cindy Dalton, Kim Ray and Jamie Tweedie; and many dear lifelong friends. A private graveside service will be held. A memorial service celebrating Judy's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Judy's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.