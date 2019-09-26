|
Judith Mae Graham Judy Graham, 80, passed away on September 22, 2019. Graveside Services will be held at 3 PM Friday, September 27, 2019 at Floral Hills Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, Mo. Judy was born in East St. Louis, Illinois on September 14, 1939, the daughter of Mae Billen and Ray L. Graham. Her father died two months after she was born and her mother later married Philip J. Schmidt who adopted Judy and raised her and her sister. The family moved to Kansas City where Judy graduated from Southeast High School. After high school, Judy worked for Rival Manufacturing. She was married to Charles O. Graham for 52 years. After raising her children, Judy went back to school to become a medical assistant. She worked for many years at Independence Family Medicine before she retired in 1999. In retirement, Charles and Judy travelled to Alaska, Hawaii and many other special places, and built a new home in Grain Valley, where family and friends enjoyed many special times together. She is survived by their two children. Deborah K. Lee (husband Kim) of Kansas City, and Philip C. Graham (Amy) of St. Louis, four grandchildren, Samantha, Charles, Matthew and Jenna, as well as a sister, Joann Carthy, and a niece, Kathy Dinges (Brian) of Pleasant Hill. Judy and Charles were devoted members for many years at Blue Ridge United Methodist Church where Judy was active with the United Methodist Women. After retirement, she volunteered at the thrift shop at Truman Medical Center West. Judy had a "green-thumb" and was a wonderful flower gardener. She also created many special ceramic pieces that she decorated her home and garden with, and gave to others as special gifts. She treasured her family and provided an excellent example to all of gracefully accepting God's will in her life. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flower's donations to American 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois 60674 in her memory are requested.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 26, 2019