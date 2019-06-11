Kansas City Star Obituaries
More Obituaries for Judith Krug
Judith Mae "Judy" Krug

Judith Mae "Judy" Krug

Obituary

Judith Mae "Judy" Krug Obituary
Judith "Judy" Mae Krug Judy Krug, 82, of Overland Park passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 11, at 1:30 p.m. at The Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO, followed by burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Shalom or the . Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie and William Abramson, sister and brother-in-law, Ruth Lois and Myron Diamond, and special friend Seymour Katz. She is survived by her children, Cindy Daniels (Robby), of Overland Park and Mark Krug (Elise), of St. Louis, and her grandchildren Jeffrey and Marla Daniels, and Paige and Rachel Krug, sister-in-law Noreen Greenberg, as well as nieces, nephews, many cousins, and dear friends. She was a beautiful soul who touched many lives, and may her memory always be a blessing. Full obituary and online condolences may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211).
Published in Kansas City Star on June 11, 2019
