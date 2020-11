Judith ThorpApril 28, 1941 - November 11, 2020Kansas City, Kansas - Judith Frances Thorp, 79, passed away on November 11, 2020. A funeral service will take place at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 701 N. 94th St., KCK 66112 at 11:00 am. Burial to follow. Judith was born April 28, 1941 in Kansas City, KS. The family lived over 40 years in Hawaii. She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas Thorp & son Thomas Thorp. She is survived by her son Raymond Thorp.