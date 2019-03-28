Kansas City Star Obituaries
Judith A. Shea Vaughn Judith A. Shea Vaughn, 74, of Harrisonville, MO passed away Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at Menorah Medical Center. Memorial service will be 5pm Thursday, March 28th, at McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Dr., OP, KS. Visitation immediately following the service. Memorial contributions are suggested to Wayside Waifs and The Little Sisters of the Poor. For in-depth obituary and to leave online condolences, visit www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 28, 2019
