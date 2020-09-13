1/1
Judson Donald Todd
1933 - 2020
Judson Donald Todd 8/12/1933 9/10/2020 Judson Donald Todd, 87, passed away September 10, 2020. He was born August 12, 1933 in Amarillo, Texas to Charles and Lorraine Todd. Judson, or Don as he was known, grew up in Clovis, New Mexico. He graduated from Colorado State University in 1955 and went on to obtain a Degree in Veterinary Medicine in 1957. In that same year Don received his Appointment as a Reserve Officer of the United States Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant and served much of his Appointment based in Saudi Arabia. In 1966 he received his Master of Medical Science Degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Don eventually settled down in Overland Park, Kansas to pursue a Research and Development career in veterinary medicine. At the pinnacle of his career he was the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Syntro Corporation, a biotechnology company specializing in animal health. Don was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Janice (Elliott) Todd, and his daughter Jana. He is survived by his wife, Gail (Forbes) Todd, his sons Alec, Sean, Chris, Stephen, & Scott, his grandchildren Shauna, Brittney, Asia, Ben, Meaghan, Melanie, Adam, Micah, Jacob, Samuel, Levi, Quinn & Makayla, his great grand-children Clayton, Nora, Libby, Eleanor, & Leon, his sisters Marian and Sharon, and nephews. Don was the son of a farmer and many of the "lessons" learned on the farm were instilled in his children. Hard work, honesty, leadership, and a deep faith were emphasized and served as a code by which he lived. He was a respected man by his peers, a loving father to his children, a compassionate man to those in need, who leaves behind a wonderful legacy of faith, family, and redemption. Don would undoubtedly say, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith". And we, his family, will miss him dearly but we find comfort in knowing he resides with his Lord and Savior. He will be memorialized by his family and close friends in a private ceremony. If you would like to share a message with the family please visit PenwellGabelKC.com. En lieu of flowers we would encourage those so inclined to make a donation to One Child at onechild.org.

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
14275 Blackbob Road South
Olathe, KS 66063
913-768-6777
