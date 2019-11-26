Kansas City Star Obituaries
More Obituaries for Judy Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Ann Newman Young

Judy Ann Newman Young Obituary
Judy Ann Newman Young Judy Ann Newman Young, 63 currently residing in Hartwell, GA and formerly of Lee's Summit, MO passed away on November 20th, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family. Her visitation will be at the Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit, MO on Saturday November 30th at 11 am with the service to follow at 12. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hart County Humane Society http://harthumane.org/. Please visit www.langsfordfuneralhome.com for full obituary Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 26, 2019
