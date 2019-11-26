|
Judy Ann Newman Young Judy Ann Newman Young, 63 currently residing in Hartwell, GA and formerly of Lee's Summit, MO passed away on November 20th, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family. Her visitation will be at the Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit, MO on Saturday November 30th at 11 am with the service to follow at 12. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hart County Humane Society http://harthumane.org/. Please visit www.langsfordfuneralhome.com for full obituary Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 26, 2019