Judy Ann Shields Judy Ann Shields left this veil of tears on August 20, 2020. She was born in Macon Missouri and grew up in Kansas City Missouri. She lived in NE Kansas City throughout her formative years, and went to NE High School, where she made many lifelong friends. She married Walter Shields and moved to Des Moines Iowa and lived in Berwick, where we were raised; her two daughters. Melinda Shields and Melissa Patterson were left behind on 8-20-20, along with Melissa's husband James, and two daughters, Taylor and Sydney. There are also many cousins and even more friends. While in Des Moines, she got her teaching degree from Drake University and taught art throughout the Saydel school district. In 1982, she moved to Kansas City, continuing to teach art in the Kansas City area for many years. When she finally retired, she spent time enjoying her granddaughters and her friends. This is the part of her life where her daughters became her friends, and she blossomed artistically. She loved going to watercolor workshops, which brought out her true talent. She also practiced the arts of drawing, jewelry making and stained glass. At 80, Mom was still active, traveling, having lunch with friends, and her beloved morning coffee on her front porch with her best friend. She enjoyed life. Jude was witty, funny, and loyal to old friends and new. We miss her dearly, but know she will be watching over all of us.