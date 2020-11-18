1/
Judy Delaney
1940 - 2020
April 10, 1940 - November 9, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Judy Lee (Rehfeldt) Delaney passed away on Nov 9. Visitation will be held Nov 23 from 1-2 pm at the funeral home.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 734-5500
November 15, 2020
Judy and I were coworkers at North Hills Bank in the early 1970´s. She was always spot on with her advice on how to handle different situations and after work on several occasions shared a cold beverage or two with Bob and her. Great people!! Rest In Peace old friend.
Jim Ticket
