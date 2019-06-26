Judy Elizabeth Post Judy E. Post, 73, of Sunrise Beach, Lake of the Ozarks, Mo., formerly of Blue Springs, Mo., died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her home. Memorial Services will be 11:00 am Sat. June 29th at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS where friends may call from 10:00-11:00 am. Burial will be in Naponee Cemetery, Naponee, NE. Judy was born on Aug. 14, 1945, in Queens, New York, to Gordon E. and Bertha (Kish) Morlang. She worked for D.W. Newcomer's Sons for 20 years managing the Newcomer's Blue Springs Funeral Home. She also worked for the Mo Dept of Corrections in K.C. and Jefferson City before her retirement. Judy was an active member of the Blue Springs Chamber of Commerce and a 1998 "Outstanding Citizen of the Year" Nominee. Other memberships include: Blue Springs Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow), P.E.O. Sisterhood, Pilot Club, St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary, and Past President of 4th District Mo Funeral Director's Assoc., St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church and currently St. Anthony Catholic Church, Camdenton, MO. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Von Dyke; brother, Robert Morlang. Survivors include her husband, Jerry A. Post; daughters: Janet (Bill) Banker and Jill (Jason) Pinkley both of Overland Park, KS; daughter-in-law, Lisa Von Dyke, Orlando, FL; grandchildren: Alexis and Cameron Von Dyke, Cali and Lindsi Banker, Ella and Caden Pinkley. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com

