Judy Hale Judy Hale, 70, Kansas City, Kansas passed away May 30, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, Kansas 66112. A funeral service will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 6, also at the funeral home. Interment will be immediately following in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Luke's Hospice House. Judy was born on August 14, 1948. She worked for 10 years at Bethany Hospital in the 1990's as a phlebotomist. Judy was also a member of Victoria Tabernacle. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Sarah Hickey. Survivors include her three children, Andrew (Sarah) Hale, Jennifer (Bob) Morse, and Adam (Sara) Hale; four grandchildren, Robert, Morgan and Connor Morse and Mary Kate Hale; brother, Jim (Lori) Hickey; her bestie, Sally Wood; and many other family and friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 4, 2019
