Judy Katz Julienne (Judy) Brott Katz, Roeland Park, age 96, died at home on January 18, 2020. A longtime community activist, she was the first elected female council member in Roeland Park and its first female mayor. She was one of the first female members of Rotary. She dated her activism from when, a teenager, she was denied a bank checking account because she was a female. Later, when she entered politics, she was often told, mostly by women, that they couldn't vote for her because she was a woman. By the time she was refused an interview by a school principal because, he said, he "didn't talk to women who wore pants," she could laugh. Times had changed. Her strongest supporter was her late husband, Marvin Katz. Judy and her husband and one child moved to Roeland Park in 1946. She served three terms as Roeland Park council member. As its first woman mayor, she initiated the redevelopment of the old shopping center, the modification of city codes and new standards for city operation. Declining to run for a second term, she was elected to a (third) term on the Council, followed by volunteer work on the City Parks Committee and Emergency Food Bank. A long-time volunteer at the Johnson County Library, she also served several years as president of the Friends of the Library. She was a member of the Johnson County Museum Council and chairman of the board and active in a number of other local groups. Hired as an interim sportswriter at Sun Newspapers, she became Editor of the then twice weekly paper, during which time the newspaper won a number of national awards, including several personal awards. She was honored for her community work by Girl Scouts of America and Carnegians, among others. But where she derived her greatest pleasure was in her family, most of whom live in the area. She leaves her children, Chris Becicka, Richard Katz and wife, Martha, Judy Katz, and Daniel Katz. She also leaves grandchildren Brandon Becicka (wife Andrea and daughter Brennan); Bryce Katz (wife Ginger and daughter Penelope); James Katz (wife Kimberly and daughters Zoe and Aidan and son Emerson); Braden Katz (wife Caitlin); and Dan's children, Nicholas, Emily and David Katz. She was a graduate of Swarthmore College, Swarthmore, PA and was born in Marquette, MI, where her ashes will be taken. A celebration of her life will be held at Village Presbyterian Church Chapel (6641 Mission Road) on February 15, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, we know mom would appreciate your contribution to the Village Church's food pantry for which she was a 30-year volunteer. Its address is 9960 Mission Road, O.P., KS 66207.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020