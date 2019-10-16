|
Judy Kay Garza Judy Kay Garza, 55, of Independence, MO, passed away on Thursday, October 10th, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 19th at Calvary Temple of Kansas City; 5607 St. John Ave.; Kansas City, MO 64123. Judy was born on October 26th, 1963, in San Angelo, TX to William and Dorothy (Denyer) St. Dennis. She worked for many years at Watco Manufacturing Company in Independence and was a long-time member of Calvary Temple of Kansas City. Judy's love of her family and friends was evident by the numerous pictures that filled her home. Her family and her dogs (especially Gonzo) brought her the most joy and she wanted to be surrounded by them always. She also loved to travel on cruises with her husband, Ed. Judy is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bill St. Dennis. She is survived by her beloved husband, Ed; her daughter, Nikki (Alex) Restrepo of Denton, TX, her son, Michael "Chris" Wilson of Independence, her daughter, Mandy (Jason) Schintz of Kansas City, MO; 3 grandchildren; her sister Joyce (Al) Michaud of Columbia, LA; as well as, numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 16, 2019