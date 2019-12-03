|
Judy L. White Judy L. White died on November 28, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at KU Med Center. She was born May 25, 1940 in KC, MO. Judy graduated from NKC High School in 1958. Judy loved spending time with her family, friends and her church family at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Visitation will be Dec 4th, 5pm to 7pm at Newcomers White Chapel Funeral Home - 6600 NE Antioch Road, Gladstone, MO. Funeral service will be Dec 5th at The Church of Jesus Latter Day Saints, Liberty Stake Center - 6751 NE 70th St, KC, MO., viewing at 10am and funeral service starting at 11am in the chapel.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 3, 2019