Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy L. White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy L. White Obituary
Judy L. White Judy L. White died on November 28, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at KU Med Center. She was born May 25, 1940 in KC, MO. Judy graduated from NKC High School in 1958. Judy loved spending time with her family, friends and her church family at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Visitation will be Dec 4th, 5pm to 7pm at Newcomers White Chapel Funeral Home - 6600 NE Antioch Road, Gladstone, MO. Funeral service will be Dec 5th at The Church of Jesus Latter Day Saints, Liberty Stake Center - 6751 NE 70th St, KC, MO., viewing at 10am and funeral service starting at 11am in the chapel.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -