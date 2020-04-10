Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
4101 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
913-371-0699
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
4101 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
4101 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy M. Harris


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy M. Harris Obituary
Judy M Harris Judy M. Harris,79, of Kansas City, Ks. passed away April 6, 2020 at Riverbend Nursing Center. Services will be at 11 AM Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave. Kansas City, KS.) Visitation will be at 9 and burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery. Mrs. Harris was born in Kansas City, MO. on April 30, 1941 and was a life long area resident. She worked for the Veterans Hospital in KCMO for 15 years before retirement. Survivors include: 5 Children, 10 Grandchildren and a host of Great Grandchildren. Her services can be streamed at twitch.tv/highlandparkfuneralhome.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -