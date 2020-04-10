|
|
Judy M Harris Judy M. Harris,79, of Kansas City, Ks. passed away April 6, 2020 at Riverbend Nursing Center. Services will be at 11 AM Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave. Kansas City, KS.) Visitation will be at 9 and burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery. Mrs. Harris was born in Kansas City, MO. on April 30, 1941 and was a life long area resident. She worked for the Veterans Hospital in KCMO for 15 years before retirement. Survivors include: 5 Children, 10 Grandchildren and a host of Great Grandchildren. Her services can be streamed at twitch.tv/highlandparkfuneralhome.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 10, 2020