Judy Marlene (Parli) Stueve Judy Marlene (Parli) Stueve died peacefully on March 29, 2019 while under hospice care at John Knox Village. She had been a resident of the Care Center since September 2017 due to complications from a stroke. A rosary will be prayed on Saturday, April 13 at Our Lady of Presentation Catholic Church at 9:30 am followed by a Visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held the same day at 11:00 am. Judy was born January 31, 1934 in Axtell, Kansas to Ed and Marie (Wolf) Parli. A blend of her father, a farmer, and her mother, an artist, Judy was pragmatic and imaginative. She was a finance professional in her youth, an avid crafter, a devoted wife, a dedicated mother of five and a woman rooted in her faith. She was an active member of her church community, volunteering her time and talents to organizations such as St. Joseph's Guild, Deacon Wives Ministry and Hospice House. She performed and served as Choir Director on several occasions making her aptitude seemingly endless. One of her last projects was knitting hats and scarves for Social Services and hospital NICU units. She was a woman steadfast in heart, faithful to Jesus and to her family. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 57 years, Joseph E. Stueve and brother, Ross Parli (Connie). She is survived by her sister, Betty Fenton, daughters Jane Fournier (Tom), Jean Hantak, sons Jerry (Carol), John (Trish), and Jim (Kay), 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild on the way and a wealth of nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Keeping her large family connected was of utmost importance to Judy. Under her planning and direction, her children and their families gathered on biennial family vacations where bonds and memories were created, all transcending the bursts of time spent together. Her legacy is her family and she will be missed dearly. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to JKV Foundation or Our Lady of Presentation Church, where Judy was a member for over thirty years. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd St. Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700 www.langsfordfuneralhome.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary