Judy P. Aull Judy Pauline Staples Aull, 86, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully with family by her side on September 17, 2020. Judy was born on July 21, 1934 in Dumas, Arkansas. The third and youngest child of Upton and Bonnie Staples. She is survived by her loving husband David Aull; her three daughters: Debbie, Donna, Amy and husband Peter; five grandchildren: Nick, Brock and wife Allison, Thomas and wife Megan, Katherine and husband Aaron, and Madi; and three great-grandchildren: Avery, Olivia, and Jace. Judy was also loved by many friends. She graduated from Dumas High School in 1952 and went on to graduate from Trinity University, San Antonio, Texas in 1955 with a Music Degree in Voice. Judy met the love of her life in the church choir at Central Christian Church in San Antonio. David and Judy were married there on May 31, 1956, by the Church Pastor, Dr. Earl Waldrop. David and Judy moved to Wichita, Kansas in 1959. Judy's love for music led her to St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Wichita where she played the organ and directed the choir. She was also one of the lead singers in Edla Hilt's Choral Arts in Wichita for many years. Judy shifted gears after moving to Kansas City in 1989. She discovered she had a natural talent for remodeling older homes and pursued another artistic avenue that eventually led to her own home being selected for the Kappa Kappa Gamma Holiday Homes Tour. Never allowing herself to be idle and always embracing life, Judy turned to gardening. For several years, she was a volunteer gardener at The John Wornall House Museum. This experience led her to become a Master Gardener. She had several gardening articles published in the Kansas City Gardener and in the garden section of The Kansas City Star. Her own backyard became a passion of hers to create a stunning garden oasis with fountains and walkways. She spent many hours a day keeping it beautiful for family and friends to enjoy as well as many patrons of charitable tours over the years. Judy was also an avid dog lover and had her beloved dogs by her side every day as she worked in the garden. Judy's passionate lifestyle and many accomplishments throughout her life will have a lasting impression on her family and friends who all love her so much. As underlined by Judy in her morning bible readings: 2 Thessalonians 3:16: "May the Lord himself, who is our source of peace, give you peace at all times and in every way. The Lord be with you all." A private family service will be held to honor and celebrate Judy's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Unleashed Pet Rescue, The John Wornall House Museum, or The Alzheimer's Association
