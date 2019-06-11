Judy Parelman Judy Parelman, 75, of Overland Park, after seven years with Alzheimer's, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Olathe. Funeral services will be 10:30 am Tuesday, June 11 at Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO. Burial Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers, the family suggests contributions to Vitas Hospice or Planned Parenthood. Judy was born Judith Rae Katz August 18, 1943 in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Sol and Minnie (Capito) Katz. Judy attended the University of Nebraska and received a Bachelor's degree at the University of Kansas City. She worked as a teacher at Frances Willard Elementary and Lee A. Tolbert Academy, as a youth director and an administrator at Beth Shalom Synagogue, and in many other endeavors. Judy was a long-time member of Beth Shalom Synagogue. Her life revolved around family and friends. She was a best friend and confidant to everyone. Her generous and warm spirit brought out the best in everyone she knew and met. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of forty-two years, David; her brother Arthur Katz; her brothers and sister-in-law Bob Parelman, and Debbie and Gene Kopitnik; She is survived by her children, Mardi Parelman and Allan Harjala, and Dayna and Danny Gershon; her grandchildren, Max and Sadie Gershon; her in-laws Eleanore and Jim Judd, Sandy Parelman, and Salli Katz; her nieces and nephews Leslie Katz and Bo Gray, Gary and Vicki Katz, Danny "Moshe" Parelman, Beth and Howard Siegle, Susan and Lou Kauffman, Larry Kopitnik, Joel Judd, Nancy Judd Crawford, and Ken and Wendy Judd; and numerous cousins, great-nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)

Published in Kansas City Star on June 11, 2019