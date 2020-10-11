Judy Schuck
September 28, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Judith Ann "Judy" Schuck, 80, Prairie Village, KS passed to be with her heavenly family on September 28, 2020 following her battle with cancer.
Judy worked with her family at Elgin Smith's Studio 35. She was an active member of the PPA, ABWA, TGOA/OPGOA, YMCA and The Colonial Church.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Elgin and Dorothy Smith and brother, Jack Smith. She is survived by son, Stan (Tara) Schuck and daughter, Sherra Schuck; four grandchildren, Mikael, Preston, Nicki and Skyler; sister, Sue Bastian, nieces nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Judy's life will be at 1 p.m., Sat., Oct. 17 at The Colonial Church, 7039 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208. Interment in Mt. Moriah Cemetery South.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.