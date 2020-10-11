1/1
Judy Schuck
Judy Schuck
September 28, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Judith Ann "Judy" Schuck, 80, Prairie Village, KS passed to be with her heavenly family on September 28, 2020 following her battle with cancer.
Judy worked with her family at Elgin Smith's Studio 35. She was an active member of the PPA, ABWA, TGOA/OPGOA, YMCA and The Colonial Church.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Elgin and Dorothy Smith and brother, Jack Smith. She is survived by son, Stan (Tara) Schuck and daughter, Sherra Schuck; four grandchildren, Mikael, Preston, Nicki and Skyler; sister, Sue Bastian, nieces nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Judy's life will be at 1 p.m., Sat., Oct. 17 at The Colonial Church, 7039 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208. Interment in Mt. Moriah Cemetery South.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
The Colonial Church
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 4, 2020
Judy will be greatly missed by her gardening friends. Much love to you all and God bless.
Deb Shepard
Friend
October 4, 2020
I will miss Judy’s smiling face at the gym. She was a good neighbor and I will miss her wry sense of humor. Prayers and condolences to her family.
Missy Goodwin
Neighbor
