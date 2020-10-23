Judy Sutter-Swezy

December 5, 1939 - October 20, 2020

Grain Valley, Missouri - Judith Mae Sutter born in Chicago, Ill, to Bernard and Ruth Sutter later moving to Kansas City graduating Northeast High School. After Bernards passing Mr. & Mrs. Martin Ricono helped with housing Judy and her mom were often reminiscent of the "wonderful homemade Italian food" shared together. Judy worked at LCAAP for Remington Arms, Sears & Roebuck, General Motors for 11 1/2 years between Leeds and Fairfax retiring from CBC after 14 years. After beating bladder cancer and then fighting B-Cell Non Hodgkin Lymphoma which she continued to until the end. KU Cancer center took great care of her in her fight esp. Dr. Chintala. She is preceded in death by her parents and Daughter Jeanine Lea Bergin and is survived by daughter Terri And Son Tim, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.





