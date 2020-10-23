1/1
Judy Sutter-Swezy
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Sutter-Swezy
December 5, 1939 - October 20, 2020
Grain Valley, Missouri - Judith Mae Sutter born in Chicago, Ill, to Bernard and Ruth Sutter later moving to Kansas City graduating Northeast High School. After Bernards passing Mr. & Mrs. Martin Ricono helped with housing Judy and her mom were often reminiscent of the "wonderful homemade Italian food" shared together. Judy worked at LCAAP for Remington Arms, Sears & Roebuck, General Motors for 11 1/2 years between Leeds and Fairfax retiring from CBC after 14 years. After beating bladder cancer and then fighting B-Cell Non Hodgkin Lymphoma which she continued to until the end. KU Cancer center took great care of her in her fight esp. Dr. Chintala. She is preceded in death by her parents and Daughter Jeanine Lea Bergin and is survived by daughter Terri And Son Tim, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved