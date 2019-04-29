Resources More Obituaries for Julia Hawkins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Julia Hawkins

Obituary Flowers Julia Hawkins Julia Alma Spera Hawkins, age 88 died on March 23, born to Michael and Alma Malick Spera of Hackensack, N.J. On July 8, 1930. She came to Oklahoma City, OK in 1953 and on Aug. 1, 1953 married Edgar Frank Hawkins from Blair, Okla., they were married 56 years when Edgar passed away on Feb. 6, 2010. They both were confirmed at St. John's Episcopal church, Wichita, KS in 1961 and attended Good Shepherd, Holy Trinity Cathedral and Redeemer Church in Kansas City. She worked in Wichita, KS at the police Department as a stenographer in the detective division, at Boeing Aircraft in the contract Dept. In Kansas City, MO at J C Penny, Park University in the Finacial Aid Dept, then finished her career as a secretary and retired after 16 years at The Kansas City Star Single Copy Dept of Circulation Department, after retirement worked for Traders delivery until 2004 when she and her husband become residents of The Englewood Vista senior independent living apartments. She leaves two daughters, Vicki Soto and husband Andre, their four children Andrea, Brandon, Andrew, Adrian of Kansas City. Daughter Charlene Kay Baker and husband Ronnie of Lawson and Seven kids Jacob Turner, Amanda Lansangan, Jason Turner, Frank Turner, Clayborn Basham, Carolyn Kay Mick, China Basham. This is eleven grandkids, there are also three step grandkids, nine great grandkids, and four step great grandkids. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Stroke.org. Service will be on May 4 11am at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church on chouteau in the Northland.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.