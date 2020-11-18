Julia Turner
August 24, 1939 - November 14, 2020
Shawnee, Kansas - Julia S. Turner, 82, Shawnee, KS, passed away November 14th, 2020 at Sunrise Senior living in Lenexa KS. Funeral service and burial will be private at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made to the missions committee of Lenexa Baptist Church. Julia was born August 24, 1939 in Newton, KS to Lyman & Faye Rowe. She was a member of Lenexa Baptist Church and an active member of Bible Study Fellowship. Preceded in death by husband Gary L Turner and Daughter Elizabeth Whalen. Survivors include son, Gary L. Turner (Heather), Olathe, KS; Son, Scott L. Turner (Jennifer), Lee's Summit, MO; Son-in-law Steve Whalen, Prairie Village, KS; Brother Tim Rowe (Marilyn), Capistrano, CA; Sister Nancy Breitag, Yuma, AZ; Sister in-law, Katherine Schroeder, Okarche, OK; Grandchildren, Jennifer L. Coss (David), Overland Park, KS; and Megan R. Turner (Carlos) great grandson Mateo Mael, KCMO; and Gary Clayton Turner and Colby Garrett Turner, Lee's Summit MO; Zachariah Whalen (Katie), Merriam, KS; Hawa Anderson (Gabe), Astoria, NY. Julia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com