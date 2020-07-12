Julianne Charno Julianne Charno, born October 12, 1937, passed away July 7, 2020 at the age of 82 at home surrounded by family who love her and her cherished dog, Sadie. Julianne was born in Kansas City to Theodore Henry and Libby Ellis Charno. She attended Southwest High School (class of 1955). She ventured away from Kansas City as a young woman, attended school in Oklahoma, and lived in Dallas for a short while gaining experiences and stories but was otherwise a lifelong Kansas City resident. She received a bachelor's degree in secondary education and social studies, a masters in reading education, and a learning disability certification, all from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Her first teaching position was at the Rehabilitation Institute in the Blind and Visually Impaired Program. Thereafter, she pursued a passion for special education, teaching in the Grandview School District, at the Crittenton School in the Hickman Mills School District, and the Gillis School. After retirement, she was a substitute teacher in the Blue Valley School District. Those are her professional positions, but she taught and tutored many others children of family and friends and those studying for citizenship examinations. She had a great capacity for friendship, gathering life-long relationships through teaching, her love of music, movies, theater and world travel, her wicked sense of humor, and bridge. Those friends visited and supported her family to the end. Julianne is preceded in death by her parents and survived by her cousins Hon. Steven Charno, his wife Melody Charno, Jennifer Charno Nelson, her husband Thomas Nelson, Steve Shalinsky, Ron Shalinsky, Diana Shalinsky Stasi and her husband Sam Stasi. The now-grown children special to her in life are too numerous to name, but include Elspeth Charno, Melissa Stasi, Shaina Tabakh, and Audrey and CJ Nelson (a.k.a. her "sweethearts"). All who knew her are glad they did. Julianne will be very missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care.



