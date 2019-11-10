|
Julianne Prinds Julianne Prinds, 70, Overland Park, passed away November 6, 2019. Visitation will be 9-10am Wednesday November 13th at Church of the Ascension Catholic Church, 9510 W. 127th Street. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10am. Burial will take place in Monticello Cemetery, 21400 W 73rd Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66218, Thursday November 14th at 11:00am. Julianne was born on January 28, 1949 in Kansas City, Missouri to Frank C. Krump and Marie (Bono) Krump. She went to grade school at Christ the King and graduated from Center High School in 1967. She married Gary Prinds on October 2, 1971 in Kansas City. She worked as a bank teller until they started their family and then she stayed home to raise their girls which she truly treasured all of her life. After the girls were grown, she became the "Lunch Lady" in the Blue Valley School District. She was a member of Church of the Ascension Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary, parents, and a brother, Frank Krump, II. She is survived by her daughters: twins- Karly Prinds and Kelley Diggs (Joshua), and Holly Prinds; brothers and sisters: Nanette Krump-Moss (John), Jack A. Krump (Kim), Mark Krump (Paula Cornwell), and Lisa Hruska (John); and two grandchildren: Bella Diggs and Isaac Diggs who affectionately called her "Momo"; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Julianne, aka "Momo" was fun loving, always living life to the fullest and was the life of the party. She would always strike up a conversation or dance with any stranger but mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Julianne to the Children's Center for the Visually Impaired (CCVI), 3101 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64111 Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019