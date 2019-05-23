Julie Ann Hutchison Lisac Our beloved Julie Lisac, 52, passed away at home on May 17, surrounded by family and friends. Julie was born in Des Moines, IA to Gary and Joyce (LaFollette) Hutchison. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a BSN. As an RN, she dedicated her career to pediatrics, working at the Mayo Clinic, Children's Hospital in Omaha, Children's Mercy in Kansas City, and most recently, Pediatric Associates, where she worked nearly 20 years. She married me, Mike, in 1994, and dedicated her life to being the best wife and mother she could be. Our children, Emma, George and Margaret, always knew she would do anything for them, and she was often the voice of reason inside the house. She was an avid volunteer and never avoided hard work. Julie liked to plan, often causing chest pain for me with the lines, "I was just thinking...". She enjoyed conversation, a good road trip and a strong coupon. Julie was an example of determination and faith through her fight with pancreatic cancer, and we take some comfort knowing that she is reunited with her parents. We loved her immensely and will miss her terribly. Services will be at St. Peter's Catholic Church, with a visitation on May 31st at 6:30pm, and a funeral mass at 9am on June 1st with a luncheon afterwards. We ask that instead of flowers, please make a donation to a worthy not-for-profit.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary