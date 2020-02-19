|
|
Julie Hailey Julie Hailey, 85, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away on February 15, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5-7pm, services at 7pm at Langsford Funeral Home. Burial will be on Friday at Blue Springs Cemetery at 10am. Family requests flowers or you may make a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation Heartland. Julie was born November 27, 1934 in Independence, MO. She resided in Lee's Summit for the past 25 years and lived in Raytown for 38 years. Julie was a Camp Fire leader, Cub Scout leader, and Avon Lady for many years. Survivors include Julie's husband, Jesse Hailey; daughter, Joyce Hailey; son, James (Linda) Hailey; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Mable Stumbo; brothers, Glen and Gary Stumbo; and sister, June Burrus. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020