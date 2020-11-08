Julie J. Janesko

May 20, 1949 - November 2, 2020

Shawnee, Kansas - Julie J. Janesko, 71, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Julie was the daughter of Matthew and Catherine Holek and was the youngest of six children. She graduated from Bishop Ward High School in 1967, and had a rewarding career of 32 years at Trans World Airlines.

Julie is survived by her husband and partner in life Robert Janesko, her daughters Lisa (Jeffrey) Wiedemann and Sarah (Anthony) Orel, and her beloved grandchildren Andrew and Benjamin Wiedemann.

Her family wishes to thank the clinicians that provided the utmost care for her, her siblings, family, close friends, and neighbors who brought her joy and comfort during this time.

In lieu of flowers or contributions, we ask that you hold on tight to your memories for comfort, remember to spend those extra moments with your loved ones, and take the time to enjoy life and all that it offers.

There will be a celebration of life mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee, KS on Friday, November 20th at 10:00 AM. Private mausoleum entombment will occur at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kansas City, KS.





