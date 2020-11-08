1/1
Julie J. Janesko
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie J. Janesko
May 20, 1949 - November 2, 2020
Shawnee, Kansas - Julie J. Janesko, 71, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Julie was the daughter of Matthew and Catherine Holek and was the youngest of six children. She graduated from Bishop Ward High School in 1967, and had a rewarding career of 32 years at Trans World Airlines.
Julie is survived by her husband and partner in life Robert Janesko, her daughters Lisa (Jeffrey) Wiedemann and Sarah (Anthony) Orel, and her beloved grandchildren Andrew and Benjamin Wiedemann.
Her family wishes to thank the clinicians that provided the utmost care for her, her siblings, family, close friends, and neighbors who brought her joy and comfort during this time.
In lieu of flowers or contributions, we ask that you hold on tight to your memories for comfort, remember to spend those extra moments with your loved ones, and take the time to enjoy life and all that it offers.
There will be a celebration of life mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee, KS on Friday, November 20th at 10:00 AM. Private mausoleum entombment will occur at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kansas City, KS.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 7, 2020
Julie was the absolute most wonderful sister-in-law anyone could ask for. Julie was a loving, kind, generous and strong lady whom I admired. We spent so many fun times together which I will miss deeply, but will always cherish those special memories we shared. We both shared a love for Elvis but her’s was greater. Heaven has a new angel to watch over her loving family.
Mary Ann Janesko
Family
November 7, 2020
To Bob, Lisa, Sarah and entire Janesko family: You were all so lucky to have had Julie in your lives. I was honored to call her my friend and will miss our conversations so very much. She was a pillar of support for me, and I will never forget her kindness all the while she was fighting her own battle. She was a beautiful, unselfish and compassionate woman, and I often told her the world needed more Julies in it. My heartfelt condolences to all who knew her. She was the best.
Sandra Pierce
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved