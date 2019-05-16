|
Julie Kay Cochran Julie Kay Cochran, age 55, DOB 2/7/1964 passed away on 5/13/2019 at 9:40 a.m. She resided in Blue Springs, Mo. and is survived by two sons; Cory N. Burgess and Richard D. Burgess, and his fiancee Casey Weaver and grandson Wyatt Burgess, her sister Rose Pacheco, brother in law Freddy Pacheco, and brother Richard A Cochran. She also has numerous other relatives and friends that will miss her greatly. She desired no funeral service.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 16, 2019