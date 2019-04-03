Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Julie Kay Whitaker

Julie Kay Whitaker Obituary
Julie Kay Whitaker Julie Kay Whitaker, 56, Kansas City, passed away March 31, 2019 at NorthCare Hospice House. A visitation is scheduled from 1-2 PM Saturday, April 6th, with a memorial service at 2:00 PM, at McGilley Antioch Chapel. Contributions may be made in Julie's name to Jamie's Wish Foundation. Survivors include her husband, Ray Whitaker; children, Joshua Whitaker and wife, Miriah; Lauren Peters and husband, Matthew; grandchildren, Elliott and Oakes; and numerous other family members and friends whose lives Julie touched. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 3, 2019



