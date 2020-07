Or Copy this URL to Share

Julie Marie Limbocker Julie Marie Limbocker, 59 of Blue Springs passed away July 6, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., July 11 at 12pm at 36201 E. US HWY 40 Oak Grove, MO 64075.



