Julie M. H. Mathis 1928-2019 Julie Mathis was born on May 27, 1928, in Florence, Alabama, and died after a short illness on March 6, 2019. She was raised in San Antonio, Texas, and San Francisco, California. Julie was an inveterate traveler and among her favorite destinations were Ireland, Egypt, and Cyprus. She graduated from nursing school in 1950 and practiced nursing for much of the next 50 years in locations from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and London, England, to cities across the U.S. For the last 11 years she lived with and was cared for by Sherry and Gerard Donovan, her daughter and son-in-law, both of whom survive her. She is also survived by her sons Travis, Cal and Clint Mathis; as well as her best friend and traveling companion Betty Braughton; and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Great Aunt Julia Agnes Hurst (Aunt JuJu); her parents, Maydella Cupp and William Hughes; as well as her brothers Richard Cupp and Billy Hughes; and her grandson, William Aaron DeJanes. She was a brilliant, beautiful, and interesting lady who always loved a good game of Scrabble. By her example, she taught her children to treat others with respect regardless of their ethnicity, race or religion. Julie's funeral will be held at Visitation Catholic Church, 5141 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64112, on Sat., March 16th. Rosary will be at 10:30am, with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11am. Condolences may be expressed at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.



