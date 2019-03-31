|
Julie Mears Henry Julie Mears Henry, 53, died March 26 in Palm Bay, Florida. She was the publisher of KansasCityontheCheap.com and a freelance writer. Survived by husband John Henry; fatherCharles Mears; and more relatives and friends than can possibly be named. Julie was born in Kansas City, Mo., and graduated from St. Catherine's School, Baptiste Junior High, Hickman High School and Rockhurst College. She shared her journey through cancer in a blog titled "Facing My Mortality." Celebration of life is April 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. at her sister's home in Raymore.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2019