Julio Ignacio Charlons Julio Ignacio Charlons, 87, of Overland Park, KS passed away on June 15, 2020. Julio was born in Matanzas, Cuba to Jose Ignacio and Ana Sofia Charlons, where he and his wife, Arminda, married and started their family prior to moving to Madrid, Spain and then to Prairie Village, KS in the late 1960's. He is survived by his beloved wife, Arminda Zulema Charlons (Castro); their three children, Arminda "Mindy" McCallum (Lance), Julio Charlons, Jr. (Trish) and Maria de Lourdes Charlons-Long (Dale) along with six grandchildren: Derek, Ryan, Brandon, Matthew, Jonathan, Nathan and their children. A graduate of the University of Havana Cuba and The University of Kansas with a Bachelor's and two Master's Degrees in Engineering, Julio worked for over 40 years as a Civil and Structural Engineer in Cuba and Spain; and lastly, for 30 years with Black & Veatch in the Kansas City area prior to retiring. Julio was an amazing and loving father. He was unassuming and soft-spoken with a strong work ethic, and sense of commitment to family and ideals in moving his family to the United States, and supporting his children's dreams and futures. Julio had an intense intellectual curiosity about many topics beyond engineering, particularly history. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and square dancing with Arminda. He enjoyed foods and drinks of all kinds and traveling with Arminda all over the world. His special joy was visiting with family and grandchildren. He also had a deep belief in God and was a life-long Catholic. A private memorial service will be held for immediate family only, due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to Children's Mercy Hospital, Attn: Dept. of Philanthropy, P.O. Box 219956, Kansas City, MO 64121-7210. Please memo: In Memory of Julio I. Charlons.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
