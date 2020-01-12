|
Julius J.W. Sprick Julius J.W. Sprick, 96, died peacefully January 7, 2020 in St. Louis. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Madelyn, sons David (Candace) and Dan (Ellen), grandchildren Briana (Steven), Tyson (Kelsey), David, Trey, and Will, and great-grandchildren Louisa, Felix and Atlas. Julius was a World War II veteran and a member of American Legion Post 111. He married the love of his life he met at a dance, and they danced together for the next 68 years. Julius was a devoted husband and father, sharing the responsibilities of income, home and child rearing in an era that made him unique. He was a very involved parent and a super-Grandpa. Because of his good nature and sense of humor, Julius was surrounded by many friends and family that loved him. Services at Kutis Affton Chapel, St. Louis. Visitation: Sunday 1/12 from 1-4pm Funeral: Monday 1/13 at 10:30am Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hope United Church of Christ in St. Louis.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020