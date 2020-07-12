June Ann Bloskey June Ann (Meschke) Bloskey was called home to be with our Lord on June 3rd, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with dementia and Alzheimers. For the last 22 months of her life on earth she was a resident of Creekside Inn Memory Care in Coeur d"Alene, ID. June Ann was born September 5th, 1940 in Hutchinson, KS to Janet and Addison Meschke. June Ann's father ran Richards-Scheble Candy Company following the passing of her grandfather, and as a young girl her angelic face adorned boxes of "June Ann Chocolates." She graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1958. She then attended Colorado Women's College during her freshman year, then transferred to The University of Kansas where she joined Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority as a sophomore. At KU she majored in Education, graduating in 1962. While at KU, June Ann also met the love of her life, Terry Bloskey. They were married on July 28, 1962. While living in Kansas City for brief period, June Ann taught first grade in Mission, KS. June Ann and Terry then returned to Hutchinson, KS where they continued to live for the next 32 years. In 1966 June Ann and Terry adopted a son (Jeff) followed by a daughter (Beth) in 1969. In 1971 June Ann and Terry, along with June Ann's parents, formed Meschke-Bloskey, Inc. and opened Terry Bloskey's women's clothing store in Hutchinson, KS. June Ann served as Secretary-Treasurer of the corporation, and Head Buyer for the women's store, for the next 28 years. June Ann had a gift for connecting with people, gaining the respect of her customers, employees and community. While living in Hutchinson, June Ann was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Hutchinson, taught in the Head Start Program, was active in PEO and served as a director on the Hutchinson City Center Association Board. She participated in the Hutchinson Follies, a civic fundraising show. In 1994 she was elected to a five-year term on the Kansas University Alumni Association Board of Directors, and was a proud Jayhawk her entire life. She and Terry were members of the Alumni Association, the Kansas University Williams Educational Fund and The Chancellors Club. In 1998 June Ann and Terry made the difficult decision to close their men's and women's specialty stores and move to Scottsdale, AZ where they joined Terravita Country Club. Although she picked up the game of golf later in life, she became an enthusiastic member of two women's golf groups - The Diamonds and The Gems. June Ann was a quintessential lady, wife and mother. Alzheimer's tried to take away her dignity but lost the battle, as she never stopped being a beautiful and gracious woman. She was strong and poised, but loved to have a good time. She loved to dance (in the kitchen and on the dance floor), entertain and bring people together. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she felt very strongly about carrying on family traditions, and instilled those traditions in her children and grandchildren. June Ann is survived by her husband of 57 years, Terry Bloskey, son Jeff Bloskey and daughter-in-law Sally Bloskey (Overland Park, KS), Daughter Beth Garside and son-in-law Mike Garside (Coeur d'Alene, ID), grandchildren Megan Bloskey (Roeland Park, KS) and Jeffrey Bloskey (Overland Park, KS), and brother John Meschke (Los Altos, Ca). She was preceded in death by her parents, Janet and Addison Meschke, and grandson, Matthew Bloskey. The family will hold a memorial service and inurnment of ashes at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of North Idaho (https://www.hospiceofnorthidaho.org/donate/
) or the Alzheimer's Association
(act.alz.org/donate
)