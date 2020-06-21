June Carol Gaw
June Carol (Schuerger) Gaw June Carol passed away from cancer on June 3 rd 2020. Her most love ones were with her in person and in spirit as she left this world and entered the arms of our Holy Father. She has now joined her first husband Kenneth Robert Swartz, her mother Ruby Salas, Stepfather Richard Salas, father George V. Schuerger, brother Vincent Schuerger, and beloved sisters Anne McLees and Connie Schuerger in heaven. June Carol is survived by her sisters and brother-in-laws: Georgia & Gary Meyer, Sandy Zeller, Sue Davis, Sonny & Danny West Judy & Bruce Claudius, and Ed McLees. She is also survived by her two daughters and their families: Kimberly Swartz Moen and Karen Kimball Semone (Mark), four granddaughters Lynn Margaret, Amelia Carol, Danielle Crystal, Katherine. Michelle, three great granddaughters Madison June, Olivia Kae, Delta Georgianne, and two great grandsons, Beau Alan and Wyatt Alan. Born in Portageville, Missouri, she resided in Kansas City, and most recently in Pinellas Park, Florida. She was a graduate of Van Horn High School class of 1958. June was an employee of Walmart for 30 years. June was a great seamstress, loved to garden and decorate with a touch of glamour. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren would like the world to know that June was loving, kind and wonderful to be around. They will miss watching her needlepoint. Service will be held July 18th at 1 pm, White Chapel Cemetery Mausoleum, 6600 NE Antioch Rd, Gladstone, MO.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.
