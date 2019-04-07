Kansas City Star Obituaries
June Eileene (Comer) Hartley

June Eileene (Comer) Hartley Obituary
June Eileene (Comer) Hartley June Eileene (Comer) Hartley, age 96, died on March 26, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House after a brief illness. June was born April 19, 1922 in Calhoun, MO to Joseph Agee Comer and Edith (Wright) Comer. She was reared and attended schools in Windsor, MO and graduated from Windsor High School. While in her teens, she held offices in the Order of Rainbow for girls and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 75 years. She married Hollis Nathan Hartley May 10, 1941. June was preceded in death by: her father, mother, brother, husband and infant son, Hollis Forest Hartley. She is survived by daughters Phyllis Ann Chrisman; Nancy J. Rooks; Gayle Hartley Alley; and son J. Russell Hartley. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Visitation from 1-2pm with Memorial Service at 2pm, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit. Burial directly following at the Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or Meals on Wheels Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd St., Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700. www.langsfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2019
