June Elizabeth (Shinkle) Nicholson Powell June Elizabeth (Shinkle) Nicholson Powell, age 101, of Prairie Village, Kansas, formerly of Paola, Kansas, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Claridge Court in Prairie Village, Kansas. June was born Monday, December 10, 1917, in Linn County, KS, the daughter of John and Shirley (McGrew) Shinkle. The family moved to Paola when she was 9. She was a graduate of Paola High School, class of 1935, attended the University of Kansas where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She married Robert Nicholson July 25, 1942. He preceded her in death in 1969. They had two sons, John "Nick" and Bob. She married Alva Lee Powell December 27, 1970. He preceded her in death in 2010. In 2015, she moved to Prairie Village, Kansas and was most recently residing at Claridge Court. She loved time spent with her family and friends. She also enjoyed reading, playing bridge, golf and traveling. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Paola for more than 87 years, a 50-plus year member of Chapter DQ of PEO Sisterhood, and also a member of the Marais des Cygne Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also preceded in death by her younger sister, Mary Lou Foxworthy, in 1999 and her son, Bob Nicholson, who died in 2013. June is survived by her son John "Nick" Nicholson and his wife Patty Gee of Prairie Village, as well as her daughter-in-law Kathy Nicholson of Paola, Kansas, four grandsons, two step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Paola on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. A private family burial will follow at Paola Cemetery. Friends and family will gather at the Paola Country Club following the service. The family would like to thank all of the caregivers who supported her throughout her remarkable life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Nicholson Powell Scholarship Fund (Paola High School), c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on June Powell's Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 21, 2019