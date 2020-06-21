June Eubank
June Ann Eubank June Ann Eubank, wife of Carl Eubank and daughter of Edith Fanning, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020. June was born April 13, 1926 and was raised by her mother and two uncles on a small farm just outside of Shawnee. Except for two years in El Paso, TX when Carl was recalled during the Korean War, June lived in Shawnee her entire life. After graduation from Shawnee Mission high school in 1943, she worked in the Bomber Plant in Kansas City to support the war effort. She married her high school sweetheart, Carl Eubank, after he returned from World War II in January, 1946. After the births of her daughter Carolyn and son David she remained at home to raise and care for her children. She loved to cook and, according to her family, was famous for her homemade pies and yeast rolls. June is survived by her two children Carolyn (Eubank) Van Sickle and her husband, Steve, of Albuquerque, NM and David Eubank and his wife Gail of Frankston, TX, and two grandsons, Brett Eubank of Glendale, CO and Justin Eubank of Sacramento, CA. Internment has been held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Kansas City, Kansas and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
9133343366
