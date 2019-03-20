Kansas City Star Obituaries
June Gorman
June Gorman Obituary
June Gorman June Gorman, 89, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019. June was born on November 4, 1929 in Rhineland, MO. She spent her formative years in Columbia, MO and moved to Kansas City when she entered the work force. June worked for the Gas Service Co. where she met her future husband, Joseph M. Gorman, Jr. She later worked for her brother, Reggie at his Skelly Service Station downtown and then for the North Kansas City License Bureau. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was loved by many and had a sense of humor that lasted until the end. June was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Ruth Quick; sister, Delores Geiger; husband, Joe and daughter Deborah. Her surviving family include 3 daughters, Laura Presko (Joe); Carol Dixon and Janet Branham (Gary); 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Reggie Quick (Shirley); and in-laws Paul, Barbara, and Virginia Gorman; and Glen Geiger. Visitation will be from 9-11:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 23 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 4737 N. Cleveland Ave, KCMO 64117. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, KCMO. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to NorthCare Hospice House, 2800 Clay Edwards, DR. NKC,MO 64116 or Children's Mercy Hospital. (Arr:McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, KCMO, www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019
