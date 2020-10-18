June Kuykendall
May 3, 1929 - October 12, 2020
Shawnee, Kansas - June Catherine Kuykendall, 91, of Shawnee, KS passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Olathe Hospice House. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October, 20 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 21 at the funeral home. June will be laid to rest next to her husband in Pleasant View Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Wayside Waifs or the Great Plains SPCA. June was born May 3, 1929 to the late Joseph and Bessie Bukowski in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Shawnee Mission Rural High School in 1947. June then earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas in 1951. On March 20, 1954 June married John Kuykendall at McConnell AFB near Wichita, KS. For a short time June taught high school before finding a position at Beech Aircraft. After her daughter Patricia was born, June decided focus her efforts on raising a family. She always enjoyed the outdoors and started her own truck farming business for many years. She was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. June is preceded in death by her parents, a twin brother, Joseph Bukowski; and her husband John. She is survived by her daughter Patricia. Online condolences may be left at www.amosfamily.com
.