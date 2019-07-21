June McGinness Stearns June McGinness Stearns, 105, of Fort Collins, CO, formerly of Kansas City, MO, passed away on July 16th at the Good Samaritan Society Fort Collins Village. June was born on June 21, 1914 to Walter and Eva (Arbuckle) McGinness in Kansas City, MO. She was voted the Most Popular Girl at Central High School in Kansas City when she graduated in 1932. June attended Kansas City Junior College for two years and the University of Kansas for one year. She pledged Pi Beta Phi at KU and was a lifelong member of the Pi Phi Alumnae Club of Kansas City, MO/Shawnee Mission, KS. June was a member of Unity on the Plaza in Kansas City, and Unity of Fort Collins. June met the newly hired Head Teller, Leonard L. Stearns, while she was working as secretary to Vice-President George Powell at the Baltimore Bank in KC. June and Leonard were married December 11, 1937 and spent the next 50 years together until Leonard passed away February 1, 1988. June was a homemaker who enjoyed church and Pi Phi activities, music, sewing, concerts and plays. She was a KU basketball fan to the end. Go Jayhawks! She is survived by her daughter Linda Bellanti, son-in-law Dr. Neal Bellanti of Fort Collins, grandson Brian Bellanti (Amy) and great-granddaughter Katherine of Yorkville, IL, niece Cathy Greer of Boulder, nephew Dr. Darrell Havener of Centennial and cousin Barbara McGrath of Littleton. Daughter, Betty Carol Stearns preceded June in death. June will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family wishes to express its deep appreciation for the loving kindness, caring and concern for June by the staff and administration of Good Samaritan Society Fort Collins Village. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Pi Beta Phi Foundation, P.O. Box 801867, Kansas City, MO 64180-1867 or the Good Samaritan Society Fort Collins Village, 508 W. Trilby Rd., Fort Collins, CO 80525. Arrangements for a Celebration of Life in the Good Samaritan Chapel are pending.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 21, 2019