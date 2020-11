June Pierce

July 18, 1924 - October 3, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - June Phelan Pierce, born to Ira and Lillie Wagner in Edwardsville, KS, and preceded in death by her husband, Travis Pierce, and son, John Patrick Phelan Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Cabarga, Anita Koontz, and Kathy Roth. June was an active member of Unity Temple on the Plaza and in Independence for many years.





