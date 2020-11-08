1/
June Ray
June Ray
November 5, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Deloris June Ray, 87, of Kansas City passed away Nov 5, 2020. Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the Belton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please direct contributions to either the Jimmy Swaggart Ministries or to St. Jude's Children's' Research Hospital.
June was a member of New Vision Christian Center. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William Ray in 2018. Survivors include 4 children; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and her two dogs, Fifi and Princess.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Belton Cemetery
