June Shirley
1924 - 2020
June Shirley
September 27, 2020
Merriam, Kansas - June Shirley, 96, Merriam, KS went to her heavenly home September 27, 2020 where she was reunited with her husband Ray. Born in Kansas City, KS , June 7, 1924 to James and Ethel(Rhodes) Cates, she was the fourth of nine children.
On July 03, 1946, June married Raymond Shirley in Olathe, KS. Married for 51 yrs., June was a homemaker in the home Ray built for them. It was the home that they raised their children, Larry (Donna) of Shawnee, Mike (Nancy) of Warrensburg, MO and Pat(Joe) of Louisburg.
June loved her family a bushel and a peck. Whether preparing large holiday meals or small snacks for a sleepover with her grandkids, her home was always full of love and laughter.
June leaves behind 3 children;7 grandchildren;13 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
Anyone blessed enough to know her experienced her unwavering faith and genuine love of babies. June was a member of the Overland Park Baptist Temple and cherished the wonderful friends she made there.
Our sweet June will be laid to rest at Pleasant View Cemetery, Shawnee, KS, September 30, 10:30 am. KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Service
10:30 AM
Pleasant View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kansas City Funeral Directors, Inc
4880 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
913-262-6310
