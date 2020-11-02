Junior "Jack" Thomas
November 23, 1923 - October 29, 2020
Clinton, Missouri - Junior Dale "Jack" Thomas, 96, died Oct. 29, 2020.
Jack served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He was a foreman in the Engineering Department of US Gypsum Paper Co. for 39 years, retiring in 1985.
Among survivors are three children, Dale Thomas (Fran), Indep., Linda Venable, Clinton, and J. Stephen Thomas (Caralee), Indep.; and grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Graveside memorial services 2:30 pm, Nov. 8, Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor. Visitation 1-2 pm, Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor. Condolences www.hadleyfuneralhome.com
.