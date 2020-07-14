Justin Earl Valentine Justin Earl Valentine passed away in the early morning hours of 7/4/20. He was born on 1/3/87 in Kansas City Kansas. Justin was 33 years old and resided in Overland Park Kansas. He is survived by his parents Paula Valentine & John Bonella. Clifton Valentine and Sherry Valentine. His sister Megan Valentine. His sister's family Jessica & Jason Palmisano, and Nephew Austin and Niece Ava. Step Brothers Sam & Aaron Good. He was also a loving and caring father to his dog Hunter. He was a young entrepreneur. He loved camping, disc golf and capoeira. Justin never met a stranger. Private memorial for close family & invited friends only, at this time. Instead of flowers a memorial fund has been established through the Bank of Labor. It is under Justin Valentine memorial fund.



