Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Justin Henry
Justin Marvin Henry

Justin Marvin Henry Obituary
Justin Marvin Henry Justin Marvin Henry, 44, passed away Friday, July 5th in Kansas City, MO. He was born July 14, 1974 in Memphis, TN to Patricia (Albritton) Younger and Steven Henry. Justin was a tender hearted man. His thoughtful ways, belly laughs, and sense of humor will be greatly missed as well as his homemade pizza and salsa. Justin is survived by his mother, Patricia Younger, Overland Park, KS; his father, Steven Henry, Atlanta, GA; his brothers, Joseph (Tara) Henry, Waverly, IA, James (Michelle) Henry, Stilwell, KS, Joshua Henry, San Francisco, CA; his sister, Julia (Jamie) Henry, Atlanta, GA; and his loving nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019
Inform family & friends of Justin's passing.
